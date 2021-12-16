Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Walsall defender Emmanuel Monthe given seven-match ban for homophobic comment

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 1.43pm
Emmanuel Monthe will serve a seven-match suspension (Nick Potts/PA)
Emmanuel Monthe will serve a seven-match suspension (Nick Potts/PA)

Walsall defender Emmanuel Monthe has been suspended for seven games by the Football Association for making a homophobic comment to an opposition player while playing for Tranmere last season.

Monthe has also been fined £1,200 and ordered to attend an educational course after abusing a Forest Green player in Rovers’ Sky Bet League Two match in May.

The 26-year-old Cameroonian denied the charge but was found guilty following an independent regulatory commission.

An FA statement read: “Emmanuel Monthe has been suspended for Walsall’s next seven matches, fined £1,200 and ordered to complete a mandatory education programme for a breach of FA Rule E3.2 that occurred while he was playing for Tranmere in a League Two match against Forest Green on Saturday, May 1 2021.

“The FA charged the defender for allegedly using abusive and/or insulting words towards a Forest Green player in the ninth minute of this match, which is contrary to FA Rule E3.1, and also alleged that this constitutes an “aggravated breach”, as defined in FA Rule E3.2, because it included a reference to sexual orientation.

“Emmanuel Monthe denied the charge but an independent regulatory commission found it to be proven and imposed these sanctions during a subsequent hearing. The written reasons for these decisions will be published in due course.”

Monthe will next be available for the Saddlers when they visit Bristol Rovers on January 29.

More from The Courier