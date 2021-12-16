Lincoln monitor Adam Jackson ahead of Doncaster clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Lincoln will again check on defender Adam Jackson ahead of the Sky Bet League One home match against Doncaster.

Jackson is being monitored following a concussion which saw him forced off during the first half against Crewe and subsequently miss last weekend’s trip to Cheltenham.

Imps captain Liam Bridcutt should feature again following his return to action for the first time since October from a knee problem and West Brom loanee Josh Griffiths could continue in goal.

Defender TJ Eyoma is available after serving a ban for his dismissal at Gresty Road, while Anthony Scully is stepping up his fitness.

Doncaster caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey could have midfielder Ben Close back in contention.

Close missed last weekend’s 1-0 home win over Shrewsbury with a knee problem, and his return will be carefully managed having recently shrugged off a hamstring issue.

Aidan Barlow is pressing for a recall, having come off the bench against the Shrews, while 19-year-old midfielder Liam Ravenhill is another option.

Defender Ro-Shaun Williams is not expected to be available for the festive schedule as he recovers from an ankle injury.