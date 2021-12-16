Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lincoln monitor Adam Jackson ahead of Doncaster clash

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 2.23pm
Lincoln defender Adam Jackson is being monitored following a concussion (Richard Sellers/PA)
Lincoln will again check on defender Adam Jackson ahead of the Sky Bet League One home match against Doncaster.

Jackson is being monitored following a concussion which saw him forced off during the first half against Crewe and subsequently miss last weekend’s trip to Cheltenham.

Imps captain Liam Bridcutt should feature again following his return to action for the first time since October from a knee problem and West Brom loanee Josh Griffiths could continue in goal.

Defender TJ Eyoma is available after serving a ban for his dismissal at Gresty Road, while Anthony Scully is stepping up his fitness.

Doncaster caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey could have midfielder Ben Close back in contention.

Close missed last weekend’s 1-0 home win over Shrewsbury with a knee problem, and his return will be carefully managed having recently shrugged off a hamstring issue.

Aidan Barlow is pressing for a recall, having come off the bench against the Shrews, while 19-year-old midfielder Liam Ravenhill is another option.

Defender Ro-Shaun Williams is not expected to be available for the festive schedule as he recovers from an ankle injury.