Suspended Dan Jones misses Port Vale’s match against Exeter

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 2.45pm
James Wilson is one of several players on the sidelines for Port Vale (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Port Vale will be without Dan Jones for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Exeter.

The defender was dismissed late in Vale’s game against Newport at the weekend for a foul, and his absence is a blow for the Valiants, who are already without a number of injured players.

Forwards Jamie Proctor, David Amoo, James Wilson and George Lloyd have all missed out in recent weeks due to injury.

Dave Worrall could be a doubt after coming off against Bristol Rovers with a shoulder injury and missed the Newport game.

Alex Hartridge and Pierce Sweeney could be doubts for Exeter when they face Port Vale.

The pair both sustained knee injuries during the Grecians’ 1-0 defeat to Tranmere last weekend.

Manager Matt Taylor is without forward Sam Nombe, who is set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Tim Dieng could also be doubtful after missing the Tranmere game with a thigh strain.

