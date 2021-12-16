Cambridge waiting on Wes Hoolahan ahead of Rotherham test

An error occurred. Please try again.

Wes Hoolahan is a doubt for Cambridge’s clash with League One leaders Rotherham.

The veteran midfielder missed last weekend’s defeat at Charlton with a hamstring issue and will be assessed.

Shilow Tracey also remains a worry with an ankle injury that kept him out at the Valley while Lloyd Jones is still struggling with a groin problem.

The U’s travelled to the Millers just four weeks ago, but lost 3-1.

Paul Warne’s side have kicked on since then and extended their unbeaten run to 20 games in all competitions.

Mickel Miller is unlikely to feature at the Abbey with a sore groin that he has been managing for the last few weeks.

Wes Harding has recovered from a non-Covid related illness while Chiedozie Ogbene has been protected in training this week, but is fit.

Warne has revealed that several of his first-team staff have got coronavirus but it had not extended to the playing squad as of Thursday.