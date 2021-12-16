Callum McManaman misses out for Tranmere through suspension

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tranmere are missing suspended midfielder Callum McManaman for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Leyton Orient.

McManaman was sent off for a two-footed tackle in last Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Exeter despite only arriving into the pitch as a second-half substitute 10 minutes earlier.

Striker Paul Glatzel and defender Nat Knight-Percival are both struggling with hamstring injuries and have been ruled out.

They are each facing a minimum of two weeks out, potentially ruling them out of the entire festive schedule.

Orient are hoping midfielder Hector Kyprianou will return from a hamstring injury.

Kyprianou was ruled out of the 2-1 defeat by Crawley after feeling the muscle tighten during the warm-up, but the damage is not serious.

Forward Paul Smyth could make his first appearance since November 23 after missing the last five game with an unspecified injury.

Midfielder Callum Reilly is a longer-term absentee and will definitely miss out.