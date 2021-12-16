Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski set to return for Blackburn

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 4.33pm
Thomas Kaminski has been sidelined with a stomach injury suffered at Stoke (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Kaminski has been sidelined with a stomach injury suffered at Stoke (Nick Potts/PA)

Blackburn expect to have goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski available for Saturday’s clash with Birmingham.

The number one has not featured for Rovers since suffering a stomach injury at the end of last month, with Aynsley Pears stepping in.

The 23-year-old is yet to concede a goal in his two and a bit matches, giving boss Tony Mowbray a difficult decision to make.

Ryan Nyambe, Scott Wharton and Bradley Johnson should all be available but Mowbray cited Covid-19 issues as a concern ahead of the match.

Birmingham have only one active case – youngster Nico Gordon, who is already sidelined through injury.

The Blues will be boosted by the return of Ryan Woods and Gary Gardner after suspensions of three and four games, respectively.

Maxime Colin is also available after two months out with an Achilles problem but may not be risked from the start.

Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong is a long-term absentee.