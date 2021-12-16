Sergio Aguero thanks his well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association December 16 2021, 6.23pm Sergio Aguero (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16. Football Sergio Aguero thanked all his well-wishers. Yesterday was an emotional day. I want to thank you for the supportive, loving messages that I've received and I'm still receiving. You give me the strength for all things to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dTHUBQj5o6— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 16, 2021 Alexandre Lacazette bemoaned his penalty miss. Tough to take but that was a great game and you fans make all the difference 🔴♣️ pic.twitter.com/nGkILcDzt3— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) December 16, 2021 Georginio Wijnaldum groomed. Fresh start of the day! What are you guys up to? 😜😀 pic.twitter.com/mZsIOZx3dR— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 16, 2021 Jesse Lingard was feeling grateful. Thank you for all the birthday messages yesterday everyone ❤️ big 29 Yana 🎉🥳🎁 pic.twitter.com/ZTS5vIAqlL— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) December 16, 2021 Thomas Muller is on the verge of a major milestone. How time flies… 😀 Just one more game to reach the 400 @bundesliga appearances. 🤭⚽️ #esmuellert #fcbayern #400caps #thomasmüller400 #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/jf1mwyNEdb— Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) December 16, 2021 Cricket David Warner got lucky. 😨The pink ball's got a mind of its own! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/qveTNJxP38— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2021 What a catch! INSANE! Buttler pulls in an all-timer behind the stumps! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/v96UgK42ce— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2021 Marnus Labuschagne was happy with himself! 🎙🎙🎙#Ashes pic.twitter.com/KNGhibosE5— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2021 The Australia skipper missed out. Gutted to miss this Test but really excited to see Neser finally get his chance in the baggy green. He has done the hard yards and is a seriously skilful player. Super frustrating but COVID has thrown us all some curve balls over the last couple of years. Will be cheering along!— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) December 16, 2021 A milestone Test for Stuart Broad. “Every time you put this cap on you get the opportunity to create incredible memories”@jimmy9 presents @StuartBroad8 with his 150th Test cap.#Ashes | 🇦🇺 AUSvENG 🏴 pic.twitter.com/qUE33P5C0U— England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 16, 2021 Eoin Morgan enjoyed himself. Tennis Karolina Pliskova gave a fitness update. Some days are worse than others. Unfortunately I will be out for a while and will not compete at my favorite tournaments in Australia 😔 But time and believe can heal everything.Bohužel i takové dny někdy jsou. Na chvíli bez tenisu a bez Austrálie, ale čas a vůle vše spraví ♥️💪 pic.twitter.com/Eqe5v8P5tV— Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) December 16, 2021 Darts Ricky Evans is a CR7 fan. Suiiiiiii 🤣@goodevans180 X @CristianoIconic. pic.twitter.com/foCWedOJIv— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 15, 2021 Boxing Tyson Fury watched the basketball. .@Tyson_Fury was in the house at the Magic vs. Hawks game last night 🥊🏀👑 pic.twitter.com/U0e6crf5Ff— NBA UK (@NBAUK) December 16, 2021 welcome to the O @Tyson_Fury 🥊 pic.twitter.com/y1e7dhGwX5— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 16, 2021 Tony Bellew was back in the ring. Get comfortable working in uncomfortable spaces! 👊🔥👊 pic.twitter.com/PdTFzvYGoa— Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) December 16, 2021 Fight night is closing in. FACE OFF 👀Saturday’s main event…@joeboxerparker vs @DerekWarChisora 💥#ParkerChisora2 pic.twitter.com/6n8E9bJJ4a— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 16, 2021