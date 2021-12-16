Sergio Aguero thanks his well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.

Football

Sergio Aguero thanked all his well-wishers.

Yesterday was an emotional day. I want to thank you for the supportive, loving messages that I've received and I'm still receiving. You give me the strength for all things to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dTHUBQj5o6 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 16, 2021

Alexandre Lacazette bemoaned his penalty miss.

Tough to take but that was a great game and you fans make all the difference 🔴♣️ pic.twitter.com/nGkILcDzt3 — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) December 16, 2021

Georginio Wijnaldum groomed.

Fresh start of the day! What are you guys up to? 😜😀 pic.twitter.com/mZsIOZx3dR — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 16, 2021

Jesse Lingard was feeling grateful.

Thank you for all the birthday messages yesterday everyone ❤️ big 29 Yana 🎉🥳🎁 pic.twitter.com/ZTS5vIAqlL — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) December 16, 2021

Thomas Muller is on the verge of a major milestone.

Cricket

David Warner got lucky.

What a catch!

Marnus Labuschagne was happy with himself!

The Australia skipper missed out.

Gutted to miss this Test but really excited to see Neser finally get his chance in the baggy green. He has done the hard yards and is a seriously skilful player. Super frustrating but COVID has thrown us all some curve balls over the last couple of years. Will be cheering along! — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) December 16, 2021

A milestone Test for Stuart Broad.

“Every time you put this cap on you get the opportunity to create incredible memories”@jimmy9 presents @StuartBroad8 with his 150th Test cap.#Ashes | 🇦🇺 AUSvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/qUE33P5C0U — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 16, 2021

Eoin Morgan enjoyed himself.

Tennis

Karolina Pliskova gave a fitness update.

Some days are worse than others. Unfortunately I will be out for a while and will not compete at my favorite tournaments in Australia 😔 But time and believe can heal everything.Bohužel i takové dny někdy jsou. Na chvíli bez tenisu a bez Austrálie, ale čas a vůle vše spraví ♥️💪 pic.twitter.com/Eqe5v8P5tV — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) December 16, 2021

Darts

Ricky Evans is a CR7 fan.

Boxing

Tyson Fury watched the basketball.

.@Tyson_Fury was in the house at the Magic vs. Hawks game last night 🥊🏀👑 pic.twitter.com/U0e6crf5Ff — NBA UK (@NBAUK) December 16, 2021

Tony Bellew was back in the ring.

Get comfortable working in uncomfortable spaces! 👊🔥👊 pic.twitter.com/PdTFzvYGoa — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) December 16, 2021

Fight night is closing in.