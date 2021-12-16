Carlisle forward Zach Clough a doubt for the visit of Bradford

An error occurred. Please try again.

Carlisle forward Zach Clough is a doubt for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Bradford.

Clough missed last Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Stevenage because of a calf injury but it is hoped that he will return before the end of the festive period.

Boss Keitn Millen gave his players two days off at the start of the week ahead of the busy schedule coming up.

“The players have had a really tough run of games, with the games and the travelling, and that’s something we have to deal with at our club,” Millen said.

Bradford are resigned to being without forward Andy Cook until after Christmas because of a hamstring issue.

Striker Abo Eisa faces a battle to play any further part in the season after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Eisa has been ruled out for four months with the damage sustained at Scunthorpe on November 27.

Charles Vernam also has a hamstring injury, but the forward is close to a first-team return.