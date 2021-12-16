Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hasenhuttl critical of number of EFL players not vaccinated against Covid-19

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 10.33pm
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl praised his players’ attitudes towards Covid-19 vaccinations (Martin Rickett/PA)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl praised his players’ attitudes towards Covid-19 vaccinations (Martin Rickett/PA)

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he only wants players with an “open mind” after criticising the high number of unvaccinated footballers.

Figures for the 72 English Football League clubs revealed 25 per cent of players across the Championship, League One and League Two do not intend to have a Covid-19 jab.

A series of coronavirus outbreaks has led to the postponement of a host of fixtures across England’s top four divisions this weekend, including Saints’ Premier League clash with depleted Brentford.

Almost every member of Hasenhuttl’s squad has been vaccinated and the south coast club has so far been relatively untroubled by the virus, prompting the Austrian to praise the mindsets of his players.

“It is too high a percentage in my opinion,” he replied, when asked about the EFL figures.

“I can only speak about our club, and we have a nearly 100 per cent vaccination rate. This is all we can do.

“I do not know if this is the reason that we have no cases here, but I am very happy we have a different mindset. I feel safer in an environment like this.

“We have done a lot of talking, a lot of convincing and in the end, it is about the players having an open mind.

“If you want to play in this club you need to have an open mind and this is always helpful because you get some other information about what you want to do or what you should do.

“We do not have one case at the moment and hopefully it will stay like this.

“All we have done so far has helped us to stay safe.”

