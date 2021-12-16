Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gary Anderson beats Adrian Lewis in battle of two-time world champions

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 11.23pm
Gary Anderson beat fellow former champion Adrian Lewis at the World Championship (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
World number six Gary Anderson came from behind to oust fellow two-time champion Adrian Lewis at the William Hill World Championship on Thursday.

The pair had twice met in the final but this time they crossed paths in the second round at Alexandra Palace.

Lewis, who is now ranked 35, made the brighter start and took the first set 3-2 but Anderson powered back to prevail 3-1 by taking nine of the last 10 legs.

The Scot, who hit three maximums and averaged 93.74, told Sky Sports: “I have got a lot of respect for Aidy. He is one of the good guys.

“I’m trying a new set of darts. The doubles were all right, the scoring wasn’t quite there but it’s going well.”

Anderson, who turns 51 on December 22, will not play again until the third round begins after the Christmas break.

He said: “I usually play two or three games before Christmas but I’ve played just one. I’m actually going to have my birthday at home for the first time in nine years. I’ll enjoy every minute of it.

Gary Anderson (left) bumps fists with Adrian Lewis
“I’m feeling good. I’ve just to try to play darts, (take) each game as it comes. I have not got any high hopes. I’ll just throw (darts).”

In the day’s other second-round match, world number 22 Daryl Gurney made it through with a 3-1 victory over a battling Ricky Evans.

The former World Grand Prix and Players Championship Finals winner triumphed after Evans missed four darts to take the match to a deciding set.

In first-round action, Lisa Ashton’s hopes of winning a first match at the tournament were dashed as she lost 3-0 to Dutchman Ron Meulenkamp.

Lisa Ashton was unable to claim her first victory at the event
Another Dutch player, Chris Landman, claimed a 3-0 win over fellow World Championship debutant Scott Mitchell while Irishman Steve Lennon edged out Latvia’s Madars Razma 3-1.

Hampshire’s Chas Barstow enjoyed his first appearance in the event as he beat Canada’s John Norman Jnr 3-1 to set up a meeting with three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen.

Ireland’s William O’Connor held off a fightback from American Danny Lauby to win 3-2 and Ryan Meikle of Ipswich beat German teenager Fabian Schmutzler 3-0.

