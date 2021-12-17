Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Time to rough up Anthony Joshua and move him away from Sheffield – Eddie Hearn

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 4.03am Updated: December 17 2021, 5.43am
Anthony Joshua, right, and Eddie Hearn (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Anthony Joshua, right, and Eddie Hearn (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Anthony Joshua could leave his Sheffield base to prepare for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, according to Eddie Hearn.

Since starting his professional career, Joshua has trained under the watchful eye of Rob McCracken at GB Boxing’s headquarters in Yorkshire.

But promoter Hearn believes it is time to “rough up” the 32-year-old as he looks to regain the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweights belts he lost to Usyk in September.

A date and venue for the rematch has yet to be confirmed but Joshua’s preparations for the bout may not include his long-time trainer.

Anthony Joshua spas with trainer Rob McCracken in Sheffield
Anthony Joshua spas with trainer Rob McCracken in Sheffield (Tim Goode/PA)

Hearn told the Sun: “Rob’s in Sheffield and that’s his base. I feel it might be time to move on from that environment because when you’ve been there since you were 18 and you go into GB and Anthony Joshua is everywhere, he’s a god.

“I just feel it’s time to rough him up a little bit, not in log cabins in the middle of nowhere. But up there it’s ‘oh my God, it’s AJ!’ because they’re proud of him.

“Rob is not necessarily gone. That’s a conversation for those guys and it’s very difficult because (he) is more than just a trainer, he’s a mentor to him, an adviser, a friend.

“It’s not just about who’s training him, it’s about where that’s going to take place. He’s talking to people and I think he will make a decision early in the new year.”