Chris Maxwell misses out again for Blackpool

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 9.43am
Chris Maxwell receives treatment after reinjuring his thigh against Derby (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Blackpool will once again be without Chris Maxwell for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Peterborough.

The goalkeeper has suffered a recurrence of the thigh injury that kept him out for two months and will be sidelined for the festive period, with Dan Grimshaw set to step back in.

Reece James went off with a hamstring injury against Derby last weekend but may be available while Gary Madine, Luke Garbutt and Ollie Casey are all back in training and could be involved.

Kevin Stewart, Matty Virtue and Grant Ward remain sidelined.

Peterborough defender Dan Butler is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The left-back took a heavy blow to his ankle in last weekend’s victory over Millwall and Posh are waiting to find out the extent of the damage.

Youngster Joe Tomlinson is expected to deputise while Joe Ward and Joel Randall could both be available following illness.

Forwards Jack Marriott (hamstring) and Ricky-Jade Jones (hip) are longer-term absentees.

