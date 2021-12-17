Callum O’Dowda an injury doubt as Bristol City prepare to face Huddersfield

An error occurred. Please try again.

Callum O’Dowda is a doubt for Bristol City’s Championship clash with Huddersfield.

The winger has a tight groin and may well be rested to keep him fit for the rest of the festive period.

Alex Scott went off early in the draw with Hull last weekend after cramping but has recovered while Nathan Baker sat out that clash through concussion protocols.

Andy King will again be unavailable against his former club as he continues his recovery from hamstring surgery but the midfielder has been pencilled in for a return on Boxing Day.

Huddersfield will be without Rolando Aarons.

The winger suffered a knee injury last week and the Terriers are waiting for news from a specialist on how long his absence will be.

Danel Sinani is available again after recovering from coronavirus and completing a week of training.

Pipa is back in training following groin surgery but not yet ready to be considered for the first team while captain Jonathan Hogg and Alex Vallejo (both knee) also remain sidelined.