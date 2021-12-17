Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Clubs help the homeless despite Premier League blocking shirt initiative

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 11.43am
Brighton boss Graham Potter slept rough to raise awareness of homelessness, and his club will support Shelter’s #NoHomeKit campaign on Boxing Day (Handout from Brighton and Hove Albion/PA)
Five Premier League clubs will support homelessness charity Shelter’s #NoHomeKit campaign despite the league blocking an initiative for all top-flight sides to wear their away shirts at home on Boxing Day.

Shelter have confirmed Brentford, Brighton, Everton, Tottenham and Watford will help the charity through fundraising, matchday advertising and social media content, with almost 100 clubs in England and Wales involved in total.

Brighton boss Graham Potter spent a night sleeping rough last month to raise awareness of homelessness.

Last month the Premier League refused clubs permission to switch to their away strips under rule M22.1 of the league handbook, but it is understood the league was happy for clubs to support Shelter, or any other charity, in different ways.

Shelter’s director of campaigns Osama Bhutta said he was disappointed at the Premier League’s lack of “flexibility” on the subject.

The EFL raised no such objection to the initiative and Portsmouth, Salford, Sheffield United, Cardiff and Forest Green are among its clubs taking part.

The chairman of Forest Green, Dale Vince, said: “I’ve been homeless, I know what it’s like and so when Shelter asked if we’d support this brilliant campaign – you knew that we would.

“Britain is one of the richest nations in the world, but tens of thousands of our people have nowhere to live – that’s wrong.  Changing the shirts we play in for one game is nothing, shame on the Premier League for preventing the top clubs from joining in.”

