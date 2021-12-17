Ash Hunter returns from suspension for Salford

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ash Hunter is back available for Salford when they host Stevenage.

The forward has missed the Ammies’ last three games due to suspension and is available for selection.

Corrie Ndaba, Kelly N’Mai and Ian Henderson are doubtful and could miss out with injury.

Theo Vassell could also start for Salford again after making his debut against Mansfield last weekend, with Ammies boss Gary Bowyer saying post-match that the defender “impressed” on debut.

Paul Tisdale might make changes to his side as he continues to search for his first win as Stevenage manager.

Joseph Anang and Arthur Reid could push to start after being brought into the starting 11 against Carlisle last weekend.

The ever-present Elliott List is also expected to line-up and is Stevenage’s top goalscorer so far this season.

The Boro are currently third from bottom in League Two with one win in their last five games.