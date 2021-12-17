Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Middlesbrough wait on Matt Crooks ahead of Bournemouth match

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 12.51pm
Middlesbrough hope that midfielder Matt Crooks will be fit to face Bournemouth (Richard Sellers/PA)
Middlesbrough are hopeful that Matt Crooks will be fit to face Bournemouth.

The 27-year-old, along with fellow midfielder Duncan Watmore, had to be substituted in the draw against Stoke after both sustained knocks.

Boro boss Chris Wilder is confident Watmore will be available but there have been slight concerns about Crooks.

Isaiah Jones was also on the receiving end of a heavy challenge late on at the bet365 Stadium but saw the game out and he will be available.

Bournemouth could be set for a triple injury boost at the Riverside.

Philip Billing (knee), Junior Stanislas (hamstring) and Jordan Zemura (ankle) all missed the 2-0 home loss to Blackburn but have trained this week.

Cherries captain Steve Cook was withdrawn during the final 20 minutes against Rovers due to a calf problem but he too could be fit.

Jefferson Lerma is still suspended while Adam Smith is set for a spell on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery.