Sport

Leeds injury woes increase ahead of visit of Arsenal

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 12.57pm
Jamie Shackleton has been ruled out due to an Achilles injury (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jamie Shackleton and Dan James have been added to Leeds’ lengthy injury list before Saturday’s home Premier League game against Arsenal.

Shackleton (Achilles) and James (groin) were both forced out of Tuesday night’s 7-0 defeat at Manchester City and although Robin Koch (pelvis) is available again, Leeds will be without eight first-team players.

Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper (all hamstring), Rodrigo (heel) and Pascal Struijk (foot) remain sidelined and Junior Firpo will serve a one-game ban.

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will again not be eligible for selection following internal club disciplinary action.

Aubameyang has been stripped of the captaincy and left out of the past two Premier League games, after the Gabon forward reportedly returned late from a trip abroad to visit his ill mother.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno is recovering from a groin problem, so Arthur Okonkwo could again be on the bench. Defender Sead Kolasinac (ankle) is also continuing his own rehabilitation.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Llorente, Dallas, Koch, Ayling, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, Gelhardt, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, McCarron, Jenkins, Drameh, Greenwood, Summerville, Bate, McKinstry.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Xhaka, Lacazette, Martinelli, Okonkwo, Holding, Tavares, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Elneny, Pepe, Nketiah

