Robbie Stockdale has options for Rochdale’s visit of Newport

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale has no fresh injury concerns as his side take on Newport.

Midfielder Jimmy Keohane is sidelined with a broken foot sustained against Stevenage last month, but otherwise Stockdale has a fully fit squad.

He was handed a boost last weekend with the return of Jimmy McNulty and Alex Newby, who could feature in the starting line-up again.

Rochdale are currently 18th in League Two, without a win in their last six league games.

Newport will be without three players due to injury and illness.

James Rowberry’s team will be without Alex Fisher, who is awaiting the result of a PCR after returning a positive lateral flow test.

Scot Bennett is ruled out as a precaution for the Exiles with an undisclosed injury.

Winger Kevin Ellison is also sidelined after sustaining facial injuries.