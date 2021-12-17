Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jason Cummings sent home from Dundee training and will not face Hearts

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 1.55pm
Dundee’s Jason Cummings, left, was sent home (Jane Barlow/PA)
Jason Cummings was sent home from Dundee training on Friday morning and will not take part in their cinch Premiership contest with Hearts.

Dundee boss James McPake took action after it emerged on social media that Cummings had attended a live Open Goal podcast event at Glasgow’s Hydro on Thursday night.

With concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Cummings will miss out against Hearts at the Kilmac Stadium on Saturday, a team against whom he scored a late equaliser earlier this season.

McPake was already facing a selection headache with Charlie Adam, Lee Ashcroft, Shaun Byrne and Cillian Sheridan still out and Ryan Sweeney suspended following his last-gasp red card against Hibernian in midweek.

Max Anderson went off with a fitness issue at Easter Road, although McPake was hopeful the midfielder came off before any damage was done to a lingering strain.

Reports earlier claimed striker Danny Mullen and left-back Jordan Marshall were also fitness doubts.

