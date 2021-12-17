Unnamed Oxford player tests positive for Covid ahead of Wigan visit

An error occurred. Please try again.

Oxford will be missing at least one player for their game against Wigan due to Covid-19.

A positive result was returned at the club’s training ground on Thursday as cases across football increase.

The U’s will also be without Jordan Thorniley after his red card in the win at MK Dons last weekend, although Cameron Brannagan made an early return from a hamstring injury in that game.

Jack Stevens could be back in contention after playing 45 minutes in a friendly recently.

Wigan will check on Jordan Cousins before making the trip to the Kassam Stadium.

The midfielder returned from a two-month absence with a hamstring problem against Shrewsbury on December 8 but suffered a fresh injury and missed the Ipswich game. However, Latics boss Leam Richardson is confident he will be back for the busy festive period.

Scott Smith will be out for around three months after suffering a broken leg recently.

Richardson’s team are unbeaten on the road in League One since losing at Sunderland on the opening day of the season.