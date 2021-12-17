Steven Schumacher preparing for first home match as Plymouth boss

An error occurred. Please try again.

Steven Schumacher will take charge of his first home game when Plymouth welcome Charlton to Home Park on Saturday.

The Pilgrims boss is assessing the fitness of left wing-back Conor Grant, who missed the 2-1 defeat at Sunderland last week with a pelvic problem.

James Bolton could be added to Plymouth’s squad this weekend even though the 27-year-old has yet to make an appearance in the league this season.

Brendan Galloway is still sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

Johnnie Jackson will be in the dugout for his first game since being announced as permanent Charlton manager.

Ryan Inniss is unavailable for the weekend but is set to play competitive minutes for Charlton’s U23 side next week and may be available in the coming weeks for Jackson.

Jake Forster-Caskey will still be missing from the Addicks midfield with an ACL injury.

Ben Purrington is in line to start against his former club.