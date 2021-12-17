Craig Eastmond suspended for Sutton’s clash with Harrogate

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sutton will continue to be without captain Craig Eastmond for the visit of Harrogate on Saturday afternoon.

Eastmond will serve the second of his three-game ban after he was given a straight red card in the U’s 3-2 loss to Newport a fortnight ago and missed out on Sutton’s 2-2 draw at Bradford last weekend.

Kenny Davis may also be missing once again after he limped off with injury against the Exiles earlier this month.

Boss Matt Gray may look to freshen things up after seeing several players suffer injuries in recent weeks.

Harrogate defender Rory McArdle returned to training this week but will not be available for the visit to London this weekend.

The 34-year-old has not featured since September after undergoing groin surgery and may return to action after Christmas.

Will Smith and Aaron Martin will not be available for Simon Weaver come Saturday.

Ryan Fallowfield made his return form injury last week and the defender is set to be involved once again.