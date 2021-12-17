Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Craig Eastmond suspended for Sutton’s clash with Harrogate

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 4.15pm
Matt Gray will once again be without captain Craig Eastmond (Aaron Chown/PA)
Matt Gray will once again be without captain Craig Eastmond (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sutton will continue to be without captain Craig Eastmond for the visit of Harrogate on Saturday afternoon.

Eastmond will serve the second of his three-game ban after he was given a straight red card in the U’s 3-2 loss to Newport a fortnight ago and missed out on Sutton’s 2-2 draw at Bradford last weekend.

Kenny Davis may also be missing once again after he limped off with injury against the Exiles earlier this month.

Boss Matt Gray may look to freshen things up after seeing several players suffer injuries in recent weeks.

Harrogate defender Rory McArdle returned to training this week but will not be available for the visit to London this weekend.

The 34-year-old has not featured since September after undergoing groin surgery and may return to action after Christmas.

Will Smith and  Aaron Martin will not be available for Simon Weaver come Saturday.

Ryan Fallowfield made his return form injury last week and the defender is set to be involved once again.

More from The Courier