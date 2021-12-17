Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
European rugby chiefs facing fixture headache following raft of postponements

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 4.19pm
Harlequins’ clash with Cardiff is one of only five Champions Cup games that go ahead on Saturday and Sunday (Steve Paston/PA)
European competition is in turmoil as organisers scramble to find a window in the already crowded schedule to stage the seven matches that have been postponed this weekend.

And with the new French travel restrictions that have caused chaos across the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup likely to continue into January, meaningful completion of the group phase is no longer a certainty.

All seven round two games involving French and British clubs on Saturday and Sunday have been called off due to the measures imposed on travellers from the UK that make cross-border competition impossible.

Five Champions Cup games have fallen, on top of the two already lost to Covid outbreaks, and two Challenge Cup matches have also been abandoned.

“The board received briefings from the three professional leagues which included updated information from the respective governments,” read a statement from tournament organisers EPCR.

“However, there were insufficient assurances that these matches would not be at risk.”

The decision to reschedule the games rather following the established protocol of cancelling them avoids the minefield of deciding who should receive the match points given it is a situation outside the clubs’ control.

However, the packed rugby calendar offers no obvious opportunities to stage fixtures that have been called off, a problem that will be compounded if next month’s rounds three and four are also impacted by France’s travel restrictions.

Champions Cup holders Toulouse have seen their match against Wasps postponed
One option would be to reduce the round of 16 to one leg, rather than two, another is the introduction of midweek games, although this would raise serious player welfare concerns.

Unless the outlook changes dramatically over the coming week, there is the very real prospect of qualification from the group stage descending into a farce as Bristol enter Christmas without a minute of Champions Cup action in the bank after their opener against the Scarlets was cancelled.

Adding to the stress facing clubs is that lost gate receipts and aborted travel arrangements have caused renewed strain to finances already stretched by the pandemic.

The decision to postpone affects all games taking place on Saturday and Sunday, so Friday night’s Challenge Cup clash between the Dragons and Lyon at Rodney Parade goes ahead.

And Munster are able to host Castres in Limerick on Saturday evening due to the travel restrictions being limited to visitors from the UK only.

For the second weekend in a row Pat Lam's Bristol are without a match
Among the games to be abandoned are Clermont’s visit to Sale and two anticipated Sunday fixtures when Wasps and Bristol were due to travel to Toulouse and Stade Francais respectively.

Two Champions Cup matches had already been lost to Covid outbreaks, resulting in Montpellier being awarded a 28-0 victory against Leinster and Racing 92 receiving the same outcome against the Ospreys.

The French government has stipulated that tourism and work are no longer sufficient reasons for travel regardless of vaccination status with Paris declaring only essential journeys are permitted.

In addition, all arrivals from the UK must provide a negative PCR test within the previous 24 hours as well as quarantine in France for seven days, although a fresh negative test will reduce that to 48 hours.