Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin a fitness doubt for Man City clash

Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin is a doubt for the visit of Manchester City after limping off in Thursday’s defeat at Liverpool with a muscular injury.

Striker Callum Wilson will return to the team after being rested at Anfield.

Left-back Jamal Lewis is set for a spell out after sustaining a hamstring injury in the 3-1 defeat, while fellow defenders Federico Fernandez (thigh) and Paul Dummett (calf) remain out.

Joao Cancelo is available again for City after serving a one-match suspension in midweek.

The champions check on fellow full-back Kyle Walker, who missed Tuesday’s 7-0 victory over Leeds through reported illness, but Bernardo Silva is expected to be fit despite being substituted with a muscular problem.

Ferran Torres is set to be out until next month with a broken foot.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Murphy, Ritchie, Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Hayden, Shelvey, Willock, Hendrick, Fraser, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle, Saint-Maximin.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Carson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Sterling, Palmer, Jesus, Egan-Riley, Wilson-Esbrand.