Nicky Devlin welcomes heavy schedule as Livingston look to build on winning run

Livingston captain Nicky Devlin has welcomed the heavy schedule as they look to build on their winning run.

Livi have beaten Hibernian and Dundee United in their past two matches and have a chance to put further distance between themselves and the bottom teams in the cinch Premiership when they host Ross County on Saturday.

Devlin’s side are also due to face Motherwell, Dundee and St Johnstone before the winter break.

“Footballers want to play football,” Devlin said. “It’s ideal for us, because when you’re on a good run you want to play as many games as you can.

“Any dressing room is good when you have been winning games and we are in a good place.

“You are excited for every game coming up and you want them to come quite happily the way they come thick and fast in December.”

Livi won 3-2 in Dingwall two months ago and Devlin was impressed by County wingers Joseph Hungbo and Regan Charles-Cook.

The right-back, whose club have given 3,000 free tickets to local schools, clubs and community groups, said: “We know how difficult Saturday will be. Up there was really difficult.

“The first 30 minutes, until we scored, was kind of backs-against-the-wall stuff. We know they have major threats, especially down the sides, the two wingers are really, really good.

“As a pair, when the two of them play in the same team, it does make it very difficult. If we can stop them having a big impact, we will fancy ourselves to win it.

“Hopefully us having home advantage and the extra crowd at the game, hopefully that will help.

“It’s a big game and it deserves that kind of atmosphere.”