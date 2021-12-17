Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Borna Barisic shakes off illness to face Dundee United

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 5.59pm
Borna Barisic has recovered from illness (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Borna Barisic has recovered from illness (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers defender Borna Barisic should be available for the cinch Premiership clash with Dundee United at Ibrox.

The left-back was substituted after feeling unwell during the 2-0 win over St Johnstone in midweek but has recovered.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has some doubts and those players will be assessed on Saturday morning but Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack have both suffered injury setbacks and are unlikely to be available before the winter break while Leon Balogun (knock), Filip Helander (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are still sidelined.

Dundee United have been hit by Covid-19 issues ahead of the Ibrox game.

Head coach Tam Courts would not give a specific number of absentees but more than one player will be missing as a result of positive tests.

Calum Butcher is suspended and Courts has been missing Dylan Levitt, Liam Smith, Marc McNulty, Max Biamou and Lewis Neilson through injury in recent weeks.

