Borna Barisic shakes off illness to face Dundee United

Rangers defender Borna Barisic should be available for the cinch Premiership clash with Dundee United at Ibrox.

The left-back was substituted after feeling unwell during the 2-0 win over St Johnstone in midweek but has recovered.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has some doubts and those players will be assessed on Saturday morning but Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack have both suffered injury setbacks and are unlikely to be available before the winter break while Leon Balogun (knock), Filip Helander (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are still sidelined.

Dundee United have been hit by Covid-19 issues ahead of the Ibrox game.

Head coach Tam Courts would not give a specific number of absentees but more than one player will be missing as a result of positive tests.

Calum Butcher is suspended and Courts has been missing Dylan Levitt, Liam Smith, Marc McNulty, Max Biamou and Lewis Neilson through injury in recent weeks.