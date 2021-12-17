Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.

Football

Liverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.

Not bad…. not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021

Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.

📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021

Kylian Mbappe tried his hand at a bit of modelling.

I am delighted to announce that I am now officially part of Maison Dior. Can’t wait to share our collaborations in men’s fashion and Sauvage fragrance#Dior #DiorSauvage #DiorFragrance @Dior pic.twitter.com/hQtGyqGtKl — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 17, 2021

Raheem Sterling went back to his roots.

🇯🇲 My Jamaica Edition.That beautiful island will be a part of me forever. #NBFootball @NBFootball pic.twitter.com/LIxW4S26qh — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) December 17, 2021

Gary Lineker proved some wounds would never heal.

Altrincham gave back.

Love it boys! https://t.co/krYD8QeGTb — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) December 17, 2021

Formula One

Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas – and boss Toto Wolff – returned home.

Welcoming home our Champions. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VyVzakhRe9 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 17, 2021

They put a tough few days behind them to enjoy winning the constructors’ championship.

It's official! We are @F1 Champions of the World for the EIGHTH time. 🏆 Proud of every single member of this Team across Brackley and Brixworth that made this championship possible. History makers, every single one of you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2kT9lXGebQ — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 17, 2021

And Red Bull were first to applaud the achievement.

Congratulations on a truly historic achievement, an eighth Constructors' Championship 👏 What a season of fierce racing and we look forward to more next year 👊 — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) December 17, 2021

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen blamed off-field distractions for England’s Ashes performances.

Foolish to even think England were going to properly compete in this #ashes with everything else that’s happening off the field. Much easier for Aus at HOME! Way harder for ENG with all the nonsense that’s happening here! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 17, 2021

Michael Vaughan disagreed.

12 for 2 & the skipper has to walk out again far too early .. Pretty much every aspect of this Test team isn’t working so far on this tour .. but let’s be honest it’s been the same story for a long time against the better teams .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 17, 2021

Happy birthday Quinton De Kock.

🔹 238 international matches🔹 10,427 runs including 22 centuries He has the second-most dismissals by a South Africa wicket-keeper in international cricket 🧤 Happy birthday to @QuinnyDeKock69! pic.twitter.com/4qApkKY108 — ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2021

Boxing

Tony Bellew showed off his gym skills.

End the week strong! Today was a killer!! #InItToWinIt pic.twitter.com/s1x9jkGfDw — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) December 17, 2021

Tennis

2015 Davis Cup champion James Ward called time on his playing career.

Novak Djokovic put his stamp on it.