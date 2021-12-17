Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dundee could be missing 10 players for clash with Hearts

By Press Association
December 17 2021, 6.05pm
Dundee manager James McPake is missing several players. (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Dundee manager James McPake is missing several players. (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Dundee manager James McPake fears he could be without around 10 players for the clash with Hearts.

Jason Cummings has been counted out over a disciplinary breach, while Charlie Adam, Lee Ashcroft, Shaun Byrne and Cillian Sheridan are out injured and Ryan Sweeney is suspended.

Max Anderson, Danny Mullen and Jordan Marshall are also among those who McPake has had fitness doubts over this week.

Hearts will be without the suspended Josh Ginnelly following his sending off against Rangers on Sunday.

Michael Smith returns from the injury that forced him off early in the recent win at Livingston and then kept him out last weekend.

Beni Baningime is still sidelined, while Jamie Brandon is still working to build up his fitness after a lengthy lay-off.

More from The Courier