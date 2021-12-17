Cristian Montano sidelined for up to three weeks as Livingston host Ross County By Press Association December 17 2021, 6.09pm Cristian Montano is sidelined for Livingston (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Cristian Montano faces two or three weeks out with a hamstring injury as Livingston prepare to host Ross County in the cinch Premiership. Livi defender Tom Parkes remains out with a knee injury. Keaghan Jacobs is back running, while long-term absentees Adam Lewis and Daniel Barden remain sidelined. Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti is still out with a hamstring injury and will miss the trip. Harry Paton came off in the midweek defeat to Celtic in Dingwall with a knock but will be fit. Staggies boss Malky Mackay has a few players with bumps and bruises but nothing serious. More from The Courier Celtic leave it late to pick up three points at Ross County Connor Randall a doubt for Ross County’s game with Celtic Malky Mackay praises Ross County subs after crucial comeback victory against Dundee James McPake furious that Dundee let Ross County out of jail in Dingwall defeat