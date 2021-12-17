Cristian Montano sidelined for up to three weeks as Livingston host Ross County

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cristian Montano faces two or three weeks out with a hamstring injury as Livingston prepare to host Ross County in the cinch Premiership.

Livi defender Tom Parkes remains out with a knee injury.

Keaghan Jacobs is back running, while long-term absentees Adam Lewis and Daniel Barden remain sidelined.

Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti is still out with a hamstring injury and will miss the trip.

Harry Paton came off in the midweek defeat to Celtic in Dingwall with a knock but will be fit.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay has a few players with bumps and bruises but nothing serious.