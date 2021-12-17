Defensive issues remain for Motherwell By Press Association December 17 2021, 6.23pm Rickie Lamie is still out (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Motherwell have no let-up in their defensive issues for the cinch Premiership meeting with St Johnstone. Centre-backs Ricki Lamie, Sondre Solholm Johansen and Juhani Ojala are still absent so left-back Jake Carroll will again deputise in the middle of the back four. Midfielder Mark O’Hara also remains on the sidelines. St Johnstone striker Chris Kane will miss out again as he is self-isolating. Glenn Middleton is available after being ineligible to face parent club Rangers in midweek but Murray Davidson is set to remain sidelined. Cammy MacPherson is out until January, while David Wotherspoon is out for the season. More from The Courier Celtic facing striker shortage ahead of the visit of Motherwell Christian Doidge could return after suspension for Hibs if he proves fitness Tony Watt’s fine finish earns Motherwell victory over Dundee United Motherwell 1 Dundee United 0: Tony Watt consigns United to defeat on miserable night in Motherwell