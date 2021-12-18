Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On This Day in 2007: New Scotland deal for Frank Hadden

By Press Association
December 18 2021, 6.01am
Frank Hadden was Scotland head coach from 2005 until 2009 (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Frank Hadden ended speculation over his future by agreeing a new rolling contract to extend his stint as Scotland head coach, on this day in 2007.

Scottish Rugby Union chief executive Gordon McKie and Hadden negotiated the deal at a series of meetings held in the aftermath of Scotland’s World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of Argentina.

Hadden signed a performance-related contract which set out a notice period and formal reviews, with the first scheduled for November 2008.

Frank Hadden's Scotland suffered a quarter-final defeat to Argentina at the 2007 World Cup
“After the World Cup and the obvious disappointment of that, I went away to think about whether I really believed I can continue to make progress with this side, and eventually I decided that yes I do,” said Hadden.

“Everything has been resolved extremely amicably within a very short space of time.”

McKie stressed that the decision to offer a rolling contract was based on the need to be accountable to Scottish rugby’s stakeholders, rather than any misgivings over whether Hadden was the right man to lead the team into the 2011 World Cup.

“He was the only person we wanted to go forward with,” said the chief executive.

Andy Robinson, pictured, succeeded Frank Hadden
“We are very pleased with the progress we have made since Frank took over in 2005, and we very much hope and believe that we can build upon that progress in the forthcoming Six Nations.”

Hadden stepped down in April 2009 following a fifth-placed finish at that year’s Six Nations, having coached his country to 18 victories in 43 internationals.

He was succeeded by former England head coach Andy Robinson.