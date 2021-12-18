Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jay Spearing stunner snatches Tranmere the points

By Press Association
December 18 2021, 4.59pm
Jay Spearing scored a superb winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jay Spearing scored a superb winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

A brilliant second-half strike from Jay Spearing earned Tranmere a precious 1-0 win against fellow play-off chasers Leyton Orient.

Spearing’s goal secured Rovers a fourth straight win as they moved up to fifth place in Sky Bet League Two.

Tranmere went close in the first minute when O’s defender Shadrach Ogie had to dive full-length to clear Charlie Jolley’s cross-shot off the line.

The visitors soon took control of the game and Dan Kemp saw a curling free-kick well saved by Ross Doohan.

Adam Thompson then had a close-range effort blocked by Rovers skipper Peter Clarke.

Just before the break Tranmere’s Josh Hawkes sprinted down the left before firing in a low angled strike which goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux tipped round a post.

A moment of rare quality lit up the game just before the hour mark as Rovers broke the deadlock. Hawkes touched the ball to Spearing and the veteran midfielder smashed home superbly into the top corner from 18 yards.

Harry Smith and substitute Paul Smyth – one of just four on the bench for Orient – went closest to grabbing a late equaliser.

