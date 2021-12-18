Inverness fall from top spot after defeat to Hamilton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Inverness’ 2-1 home defeat to Hamilton cost them top spot in the Scottish Championship.

Caley Thistle looked set to remain top of the table when Cameron Harper put them in front just after the hour mark but a quickfire double turned the game on its head.

David Moyo fired Hamilton level with 11 minutes remaining before Andy Winter nodded in a second goal after 82 minutes.

It was only a second league win on the road this season for the visitors and saw Inverness replaced at the top of the table by Arbroath, after their 2-1 home win against Morton.