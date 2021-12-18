Huddersfield battle back to end barren away form at Bristol City By Press Association December 18 2021, 5.17pm Danny Ward was on target as Huddersfield win at Bristol City (Simon Galloway/PA) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]