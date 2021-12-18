Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

James McClean nets late winner as Wigan defeat depleted Oxford

By Press Association
December 18 2021, 5.19pm Updated: December 18 2021, 6.51pm
Wigan’s James McClean celebrates scoring their side’s winning goal at Oxford (Tess Derry/PA)
Wigan’s James McClean celebrates scoring their side’s winning goal at Oxford (Tess Derry/PA)

James McClean scored a classy late winner as Wigan beat a depleted Oxford 3-2 at the Kassam Stadium.

Matty Taylor’s 11th goal of the season helped the U’s recover from two goals down and looked set to earn his side a point.

But McClean ran 30 yards, cutting in from the left, before rifling a shot low into the far corner in the 86th minute to earn victory for the visitors.

The U’s, already without 10 players – including four to Covid-19 – saw their problems increase when James Henry was injured in the warm-up.

Wigan went ahead in the eighth minute when Jack Whatmough headed Max Power’s corner across goal and Will Keane nodded in from a yard out.

Power doubled the visitors’ lead after 32 minutes by pouncing on Billy Bodin’s loose defensive header with a low drive from 20 yards.

Ryan Williams pulled one back for the home side with an angled shot from Gavin Whyte’s lay-off a minute later.

And Taylor, who had shot against the bar in the first half, turned in Whyte’s cross after 59 minutes to level it up.

But McClean had the final say.