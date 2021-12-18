Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Livingston leave it late to earn draw against Ross County

By Press Association
December 18 2021, 5.19pm
David Martindale’s Livingston earned a late point (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Martindale’s Livingston earned a late point (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ayo Obileye headed in a deserved late equaliser for Livingston to earn them a point in a bottom-six cinch Premiership battle with Ross County.

The defender found the net in the 89th minute to cancel out David Cancola’s sublime first-half opener for the visitors.

The entertaining second half was in stark contrast to a dire opening 45 minutes.

Both teams also hit the woodwork following the restart, including a stoppage-time Jason Holt strike.

The draw keeps Livingston five points clear of County in the relegation play-off spot. Had the Staggies held on, they would have climbed up to 10th at Dundee’s expense.

Half-chances came and went in the first half and there appeared little sight of a goal as the break approached, but Cancola had other ideas as the visitors stormed ahead.

The Austrian took a great touch 30 yards out from a poor James Penrice clearance before curling a superb shot into the top corner, despite goalkeeper Max Stryjek getting a hand to the effort.

Livingston got bodies forward straight from the restart but were nearly caught on the counter-attack.

Blair Spittal found Regan Charles-Cook and the winger ran at Penrice before getting a shot away from 20 yards that was well saved by Stryjek.

Livingston defender Jack Fitzwater headed over before then doing the same thing again from a Stephane Omeonga cross moments later as the home side piled on the pressure.

At the other end, Obileye made what appeared to be a goal-saving block as he slid in on Jordan White’s close-range effort.

Obileye then got on the end of another Forrest cross in the 77th minute but glanced his effort wide from six yards.

Ross County substitute Ross Callachan struck a post from a tight angle after Stryjek raced off his line to challenge White for a high ball.

It was end to end at this stage and Forrest struck a rising left-footed drive inches over

Lions captain Nicky Devlin cut in on his left foot but his effort was straight at Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

The equaliser finally arrived in the 89th minute through Obileye, the defender heading in Penrice’s deep cross at a congested back post.

Livingston pressed for a winner but Holt’s drive from 30 yards clipped the angle of post and bar.

