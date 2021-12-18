Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jamie Walker nets winner as Hearts beat Dundee

By Press Association
December 18 2021, 5.21pm
Jamie Walker struck for Hearts (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Jamie Walker struck for Hearts (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Hearts returned to winning ways in the cinch Premiership with a 1-0 victory over Dundee at Dens Park.

Substitute Jamie Walker scored the only goal of what was a tight affair in the second half.

The result consolidated the Edinburgh side’s hold on third spot in the table but for a heavily-depleted Dundee squad, it was their fourth defeat in a row.

The home side were down to the bare bones with a whole host of players out through injury and suspension while Jason Cummings was also absent from the squad for disciplinary reasons with manager James McPake only able to name five subs on the bench.

Hearts were missing talismanic striker Liam Boyce.

The opening exchanges were fairly even with both sides showing plenty of attacking intent without creating clear-cut openings.

Hearts manufactured a chance in the 18th minute when they worked the ball towards Ben Woodburn but the on-loan Liverpool winger’s lofted effort sailed over Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins’ crossbar.

Shortly after, Hearts had another opportunity when Barrie McKay swung a corner in from the right with the unmarked Taylor Moore sending a powerful header just wide.

The Dundee fans were then demanding a penalty as Leigh Griffiths tumbled to the turf inside the Hearts penalty box under a challenge by John Souttar but referee Willie Collum ruled there had been no offence.

As the game passed the half-hour mark, it had become a scrappy affair with a succession of niggly fouls disrupting any chance of flowing play.

However, Dundee did finally produce a piece of quality in the 41st minute when Paul McGowan played in Luke McCowan with Hearts keeper Craig Gordon diving to his right to keep out the winger’s low shot.

Thick fog descended on Dens at half-time with both teams struggling to get going after the break.

Hearts had a half chance on the hour mark when McKay set up Walker on the edge of the Dundee box but his shot was a wild one and flew well wide.

Cammy Devlin then had an opening but his fiercely-struck shot was headed over by Dundee defender Liam Fontaine.

However, the visitors finally scored what proved to be the winner in the 75th minute.

McKay teed up sub Aaron McEneff on the edge of the Dundee box and although his deflected shot cannoned off Legzdins’ post and back across goal, Walker was first to react to shoot high into the net.

Dundee had a late chance but Paul McMullan’s shot flew wide.

