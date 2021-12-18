Donovan Wilson fires Sutton to victory over Harrogate and into promotion places

An error occurred. Please try again.

Donovan Wilson’s first-half strike fired Sutton to a 1-0 win over Harrogate and into the Sky Bet League Two promotion places.

The U’s striker scored the only goal of the game on the half hour mark when Omar Bugiel slipped him in and he coolly slotted past keeper Dean Bouzanis.

Jake Beesley scored twice to help Rochdale end their run of six league games without defeat with a 3-0 win over Newport at the Crown Oil Arena.

The first goal came when Conor Grant provided the lay off and Beesley struck from the edge of the area and found the bottom corner.

He got his second from the penalty spot after Corey O’Keeffe was brought down in the box, and Liam Kelly got the third late on to wrap up all three points for Dale.

Tranmere made it four wins on the spin thanks to a Jay Spearing strike on the hour mark to beat Leyton Orient 1-0 at Prenton Park.

Josh Hawkes put it on a tee for Spearing on the edge of the box who rifled his effort into the top corner to condemn Orient to their second successive defeat.

Salford returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over lowly Stevenage at the Peninsula Stadium.

The goal came just after the half-hour mark when Ash Hunter found Jordan Turnbull at the back post and he nodded in from close range. Stevenage are now without a win in six games across all competitions.

Eight League Two Saturday matches were postponed as the Omricon variant of Coronavirus played havoc with the fixture list.