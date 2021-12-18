Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jake Beesley at the double as Rochdale end winless run with Newport scalp

By Press Association
December 18 2021, 5.27pm
Rochdale’s Jake Beesley scored twice in the win (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rochdale’s Jake Beesley scored twice in the win (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jake Beesley’s brace helped Rochdale to their first win in seven League Two outings with a 3-0 victory against Newport.

The in-form Beesley, who has now scored seven goals in his last eight league matches, also set up Liam Kelly for Dale’s third goal late on.

The home side were ahead with their first attempt at goal just two minutes in, Conor Grant teeing up Beesley to send an accurate finish wide of Joe Day’s dive.

Beesley had the ball in the net again inside three minutes with a close-range finish only for his celebrations to be cut short by the linesman’s raised flag.

Newport came into the game at the start of the second half but found themselves two goals down in the 71st minute.

Corey O’Keeffe was brought down by James Clarke and referee Carl Boyeson awarded Dale a penalty which Beesley dispatched into the top corner of Day’s net.

Dale keeper Joel Coleman pulled off a brave save at the feet of Courtney Baker-Richardson as Newport looked for a foothold in the game.

But Beesley had a hand in Dale’s third in the 89th minute, racing clear after a Newport attack broke down and squaring for Kelly to slot home.

More from The Courier