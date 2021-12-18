Jake Beesley at the double as Rochdale end winless run with Newport scalp

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jake Beesley’s brace helped Rochdale to their first win in seven League Two outings with a 3-0 victory against Newport.

The in-form Beesley, who has now scored seven goals in his last eight league matches, also set up Liam Kelly for Dale’s third goal late on.

The home side were ahead with their first attempt at goal just two minutes in, Conor Grant teeing up Beesley to send an accurate finish wide of Joe Day’s dive.

Beesley had the ball in the net again inside three minutes with a close-range finish only for his celebrations to be cut short by the linesman’s raised flag.

Newport came into the game at the start of the second half but found themselves two goals down in the 71st minute.

Corey O’Keeffe was brought down by James Clarke and referee Carl Boyeson awarded Dale a penalty which Beesley dispatched into the top corner of Day’s net.

Dale keeper Joel Coleman pulled off a brave save at the feet of Courtney Baker-Richardson as Newport looked for a foothold in the game.

But Beesley had a hand in Dale’s third in the 89th minute, racing clear after a Newport attack broke down and squaring for Kelly to slot home.