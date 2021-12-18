Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jordan Turnbull fires Salford to victory over struggling Stevenage

By Press Association
December 18 2021, 5.33pm
Jordan Turnbull (left) struck for Salford (Tim Goode/PA)
Jordan Turnbull (left) struck for Salford (Tim Goode/PA)

Jordan Turnbull headed the only goal as Salford beat struggling Stevenage 1-0 at The Peninsula Stadium.

The defender nodded in Ash Hunter’s free-kick 10 minutes before the break as Gary Bowyer’s side won for the first time in December.

After being booked early, Hunter was the main threat and had several chances of his own to put the game to bed.

Stevenage, though, had started well, with Luke Norris testing Ammies goalkeeper Tom King, former Salford winger Bruno Andrade off target and Elliott List seeing his effort bobble narrowly wide.

But the home side created the better openings, with Conor McAleny twice going close, and Hunter volleying into the side-netting.

It was Hunter who then won the left-wing free-kick that allowed him to whip a perfect delivery on to the head of Turnbull who could not miss.

Hunter almost made it two as he rounded Adam Smith only for the keeper to recover and save well.

List wasted a great chance after the break as Stevenage improved, and Andrade’s goal-bound curler was brilliantly tipped over by King as Salford stood firm.