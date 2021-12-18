Jordan Turnbull fires Salford to victory over struggling Stevenage

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jordan Turnbull headed the only goal as Salford beat struggling Stevenage 1-0 at The Peninsula Stadium.

The defender nodded in Ash Hunter’s free-kick 10 minutes before the break as Gary Bowyer’s side won for the first time in December.

After being booked early, Hunter was the main threat and had several chances of his own to put the game to bed.

Stevenage, though, had started well, with Luke Norris testing Ammies goalkeeper Tom King, former Salford winger Bruno Andrade off target and Elliott List seeing his effort bobble narrowly wide.

But the home side created the better openings, with Conor McAleny twice going close, and Hunter volleying into the side-netting.

It was Hunter who then won the left-wing free-kick that allowed him to whip a perfect delivery on to the head of Turnbull who could not miss.

Hunter almost made it two as he rounded Adam Smith only for the keeper to recover and save well.

List wasted a great chance after the break as Stevenage improved, and Andrade’s goal-bound curler was brilliantly tipped over by King as Salford stood firm.