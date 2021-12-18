Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Kyle Turner stuns 10-man Raith at the death as Partick Thistle claim victory

By Press Association
December 18 2021, 5.41pm Updated: December 18 2021, 5.43pm
Partick Thistle claimed the points at Firhill (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Partick Thistle claimed the points at Firhill (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Kyle Turner scored a stoppage-time winner as Partick Thistle ended 10-man Raith’s 15-match unbeaten run in dramatic fashion at foggy Firhill.

Rovers could have gone top of the cinch Championship if results had gone their way on Saturday but they crashed to a 1-0 defeat after Thistle finally took advantage of Raith losing Christophe Berra to a red card on the hour mark.

The 36-year-old centre-back was handed his marching orders for a high challenge on Cameron Smith but Raith looked set to hold on for a draw until Thistle substitute Turner struck deep into added time.

The Jags, whose nine-match unbeaten run was ended by Arbroath last time out, had came closest to scoring in the first half with Kevin Holt seeing his cross hit the post before the defender fired wide later in the same attack. Scott Tiffoney also drew a save from Rovers goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald before the break.