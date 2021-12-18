KP unhappy with Lyon technique, Richarlison is boss – Saturday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 18.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was not impressed with Australian Nathan Lyon’s technique despite its effectiveness in Adelaide.

Can SOMEONE please smack Lyon?!?!! FFS! Off spinner with zero variations and bowling on world crickets flattest road!!!! #Ashes — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 18, 2021

Virat Kohli was hard at work with his India team-mates.

Sachin Tendulkar was reminiscing about his ODI debut.

Couldn’t have been a better day to have made my ODI debut, because coincidentally it also happened to be my Father’s birthday. He was always and continues to be my guiding force. https://t.co/Hmcpdi8Vka — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 18, 2021

Football

Gaffer Richarlison.

Daniel Sturridge made a song.

Shot for me – drake- d Studge remix 🤣😂 all banter ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pR2M8g3AWk — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) December 18, 2021

Two Manchester United greats put their heads together.

The late Justin Edinburgh’s former clubs remembered him on what would have been his 52nd birthday.

Today we remember Justin Edinburgh on what would have been his 52nd birthday. Never forgotten 🤍 @JE3Foundation pic.twitter.com/KHV8oGwQsw — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 18, 2021

❤ Happy birthday, Justin. As we remember Justin Edinburgh, today is the @JE3Foundation Day across football. The foundation continue to do vital work around the training and education for defibrillators 👏#LOFC #OnlyOneOrient pic.twitter.com/QdlP2Liz9x — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) December 18, 2021

Remembering former #Gills boss, Justin Edinburgh, on what would have been his 52nd birthday. 💙 pic.twitter.com/xIIHBj2lNx — Gillingham FC (@TheGillsFC) December 18, 2021

Bastian Schweinsteiger was feeling the chill.

Time to light the fireplace 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OVTHXnZgkQ — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) December 18, 2021

Gary Lineker broke down the day’s packed fixture list.

Darts

Peter Wright got in the festive spirit.

Another day, another nine-darter at Ally Pally.

2 on the spin – unbelievable! https://t.co/8hOQK9w0YE — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) December 18, 2021

Michael Van Gerwen was excited to be back at Ally Pally.

My World Championships starts tonight, and it will be amazing to be back at Alexandra Palace. Time to start my preparations and get ready. See you all tonight and thank you for the support 💚💚 #UsedSoft pic.twitter.com/0Vq4MspMM0 — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) December 18, 2021

Taekwondo

Jade Jones felt festive.

Weekends become even better when we get close to Christmas! 🌲 decorations, hot chocolates and Christmas markets ❤️ What’s your favourite thing about December weekends? #christmasmarket #hotchocolate #CheatDay pic.twitter.com/ak0vyH33GN — Jade Jones (@jadejonestkd) December 18, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor grabbed a bottle.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas thanked Mercedes before making his exit.