Bradford owner confirms he has rejected an offer for the club

Bradford owner Stefan Rupp has confirmed the club is not up for sale and has rejected an offer from the WAGMI Group.

Earlier this week, Rupp told supporters there had been an offer from the cryptocurrency-based group to take over the Sky Bet League Two club but the owner has dismissed the offer and says “the matter is closed.”

In a statement, Rupp said: “On Thursday I received an offer from the WAGMI United group to purchase the football club. This has been rejected.

“A great deal has been aired publicly since the offer was made. This, as well as a number of factors which will remain private, has led me to this decision.

“As a proud custodian of this wonderful football club, my first and most important responsibility is to protect it and safeguard its long-term future, while upholding our values.

“I, and certainly no one else connected to this football club, is actively trying to promote its sale, and my commitment has not changed.

“The matter is closed, and our attention returns to what is truly important, as we build towards a strong second half of the season and aim to achieve our goals.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone associated with Bradford City AFC a very Merry Christmas, as we look forward to 2022.”