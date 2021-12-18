Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lee Johnson and John McGreal satisfied as Sunderland draw with Ipswich

By Press Association
December 18 2021, 6.19pm
Lee Johnson was satisfied with a point (Adam Davy/PA)
Sunderland manager Lee Johnson and Ipswich interim boss John McGreal were both satisfied after their sides’ 1-1 draw in League One.

Both sides had the chances to win the game but the rival managers felt a point apiece was a fair result.

Johnson said: “I thought they had the better of the first half. We had the better of the second half and it was a good game in terms of competitiveness and aggression.

“We upped our aggression second half, we had to, too many individuals duels lost in the first half.

“We tried to stem the flow but we didn’t have loads of chances.

“We didn’t have any quality balls into our forwards and we had to change the shape to match them up and I thought second half we really did go toe to toe. In the lead-up to the goal there were four or five big tackles that led to us getting a ricochet and allowed Dan Neil to show his great feet, and a great through-ball and a really good finish from (Nathan) Broadhead.

“I’m alright with a point. I want to win football matches but this was a really difficult game for us. We didn’t quite stand up to it first half but second half came through and a draw is okay.”

Ipswich, who had their newly appointed manager Kieran McKenna watching on from the stands before taking on the role on Monday, had the lion’s share of the opening exchanges and Norwood gave the home side a deserved lead but Broadhead levelled the scores five minutes into the second half.

McGreal said: “I look back on it and it’s an add-on from Wigan last week.

“We felt we could have nicked it last week at Wigan with the performance and there was more than enough today to win a game of football. It’s just ironing out those little things.

“Ten minutes, 15 minutes into the second half they’ve equalised but again I thought our boys got back on the front foot.

“There was a plan throughout the week. We knew 30,000 fans were going to come, we know how well they’re performing and everyone was on the front foot.

“We went a little bit man for man. We’ve got to stand up and every player, even the subs coming on, put in an unbelievable performance today.

“I thought that there was some quality throughout, we looked dangerous and looked a real potent, fit team.”

