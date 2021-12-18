Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Daniel Udoh brace helps Shrewsbury to victory over Cheltenham

By Press Association
December 18 2021, 6.25pm
Daniel Udoh (PA)
Daniel Udoh (PA)

Daniel Udoh scored twice as 10-man Shrewsbury beat Cheltenham 3-1 to maintain their impressive home form.

Udoh, who scored in the Shrews’ 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham less than a month ago, opened the scoring in the 10th minute, finding space in the box to nod in Tom Bloxham’s cross from the right.

Andy Williams equalised for Cheltenham six minutes later, tapping in at the end of a neat passing move involving Dan Crowley, Alfie May, Kyle Joseph and Liam Sercombe.

Williams was denied a second by Marko Marosi’s flying save and May saw a shot cleared off the line after Marosi spilled Sercombe’s shot.

Joseph forced another exceptional save from the home goalkeeper.

Young forward Bloxham was given his marching orders after an altercation with Chris Hussey five minutes before half-time, while the Robins full-back escaped with a caution.

Udoh restored Shrewsbury’s lead in the 48th minute, capitalising on a wayward pass from Cheltenham’s Ellis Chapman after Josh Vela burst through midfield.

Williams hit the bar for Cheltenham before Owen Evans made a full-stretch save to keep out Rekeil Pyke’s curler at the other end.

David Davis powered through the middle and beat Evans to make sure of the points in the 78th minute.

