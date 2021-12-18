Daniel Udoh brace helps Shrewsbury to victory over Cheltenham

An error occurred. Please try again.

Daniel Udoh scored twice as 10-man Shrewsbury beat Cheltenham 3-1 to maintain their impressive home form.

Udoh, who scored in the Shrews’ 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham less than a month ago, opened the scoring in the 10th minute, finding space in the box to nod in Tom Bloxham’s cross from the right.

Andy Williams equalised for Cheltenham six minutes later, tapping in at the end of a neat passing move involving Dan Crowley, Alfie May, Kyle Joseph and Liam Sercombe.

Williams was denied a second by Marko Marosi’s flying save and May saw a shot cleared off the line after Marosi spilled Sercombe’s shot.

Joseph forced another exceptional save from the home goalkeeper.

Young forward Bloxham was given his marching orders after an altercation with Chris Hussey five minutes before half-time, while the Robins full-back escaped with a caution.

Udoh restored Shrewsbury’s lead in the 48th minute, capitalising on a wayward pass from Cheltenham’s Ellis Chapman after Josh Vela burst through midfield.

Williams hit the bar for Cheltenham before Owen Evans made a full-stretch save to keep out Rekeil Pyke’s curler at the other end.

David Davis powered through the middle and beat Evans to make sure of the points in the 78th minute.