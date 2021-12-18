Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Crainey believes Fleetwood deserved victory at Morecambe

By Press Association
December 18 2021, 6.35pm
Stephen Crainey (PA)
Stephen Crainey (PA)

Fleetwood caretaker boss Stephen Crainey felt his side deserved victory at Morecambe for their endeavour as they claimed a point from a 0-0 draw.

The former Scotland international saw his side extend their unbeaten run to three games in a vital match against a side two points behind them in League One.

Crainey said: “It was a well-contested game with both teams at it.

“It was a typical derby and although there were not many chances I felt we deserved the three points for the effort we put in.

“The application of the team on and off the ball was fantastic and I can’t ask for any more. I thought we dominated the ball especially at the start of the second half but didn’t find the goal.

“If we showed a bit more composure in the final third we could have got two or three goals but at the other end we defended superbly.

“We now have a good blend of youth and experience and once we start clicking we will win more games of football. ”

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson felt a draw was a fair result.

He said: “It was a fast and furious game. They pressed hard and we pressed them too and I was really pleased that we kept a clean sheet as we have conceded far too many goals this season.

“I thought the back three were outstanding and we had the best chances of the game but if we are being fair the draw was fair.

“We had the best chance to win it with Cole Stockton going through late in the game and I’m sure he will have expected to score but he has carried us most of the season and we can forgive him. We will take the point as a positive and move on and build on the clean sheet.”

Morecambe started well with Adam Phillips flicking a Ryan Cooney cross just wide of the right hand post and Stockton seeing a goal bound shot blocked by his strike partner Jon Obika.

Fleetwood hit back with Shayden Morris being played in on goal only to be denied by Kyle Letheren.

Stockton headed wide from a good opening on the hour before the Shrimps’ top scorer missed a great opportunity two minutes from time when he got behind the Fleetwood defence but produced a weak shot that was well saved by Alex Cairns.

