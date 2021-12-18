Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst: Rangers had to ‘dig deep’ for win over Dundee United

By Press Association
December 18 2021, 7.03pm
Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst was happy with three points against Dundee United (Steve Welsh/PA)
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst admits Rangers had to “dig deep” for their narrow 1-0 cinch Premiership win over a weakened Dundee United side at Ibrox.

The Taysiders suffered from a Covid-19 outbreak in midweek and boss Tam Courts fielded a much-changed and youthful team but they turned in an impressive performance before and after defender Scott McMann conceded a 71st-minute penalty for handball which allowed captain James Tavernier to fire in Rangers’ winner from the spot.

The Gers fans held their breath when 18-year-old Tannadice attacker Darren Watson hit the top of the crossbar with a header in added time but the league leaders survived to move seven points ahead of Celtic who play Hibernian in the Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday.

The Dutchman, who has won all six league games since taking over as Gers boss, said: “Happy with the points but not the performance.

“Out of the games I have coached, this is one of the less effective ones.

“We had to dig in deep to get the points but we did it and this week we will use to prepare really well for the last week before the winter break

“It was a difficult game, we saw a Dundee United team who did everything to give us a challenge which they did.

“Our performance wasn’t the way I wanted the team to play, that’s why we struggled to create chances.

“In the second half we created a little more danger and we had a couple of chances to score, and from a penalty James is very good at it.

“I was happy to score but Dundee United kept pushing us to get it to 1-1.

“In the end I was happy with the points – if not the performance.”

Courts revealed that five players out of the group who missed out have tested positive for Covid-19.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, Kieran Freeman, Ian Harkes, Jeando Fuchs, Ilmari Niskanen and Peter Pawlett were all absent which led in part to the United boss playing four teenagers, including 16-year-old Craig Moore making his debut.

Courts said: “We actually have five confirmed Covid cases so of the players that missed out, five have positive Covid tests.

“I think for the most part it will probably be the middle of the week when they are back.

“Unless there are developments in the next 48 hours from a political perspective then we will have them back in the middle of the week.”

Courts believed his side “probably did” merit a draw.

He said: “In the first half, there wasn’t much in it. Rangers had the bulk of possession but we probably had the best of the half-chances.

“But in the second half when we hit the bar at the end I actually thought a draw would have been just rewards.”

The United boss had no complaints about the award of the penalty.

He said: “We actually got a bit of live feedback during the game that it was a flailing arm so on the basis of probability it looked like it probably was a penalty.

“It is just something that you have got to accept.

“It is frustrating that has been what has separated the two teams because other than the bulk of possession, I thought our organisation and bravery was excellent and we actually had a couple of half-decent chances.

“So it is a bitter pill to swallow that it has been a penalty that has been the defining situation.”

