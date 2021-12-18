Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Leam Richardson hails Wigan for rallying to claim win after Oxford fightback

By Press Association
December 18 2021, 7.11pm
Wigan manager Leam Richardson saw his side claim the points at Oxford (Tess Derry/PA)
Wigan manager Leam Richardson saw his side claim the points at Oxford (Tess Derry/PA)

Wigan manager Leam Richardson praised his side for not letting their heads drop after surrendering a 2-0 lead at fellow promotion hopefuls Oxford before snatching a dramatic late winner through James McClean.

Republic of Ireland international McClean scored a superb 86th-minute decider after injury and illness-hit Oxford had hauled themselves back from two goals down to level.

Richardson admitted his team were not at their best in the 3-2 win, but did just enough to come out on top and stay in touch with leaders Rotherham.

He said: “We scored early and they missed a big chance as well, so the game certainly wasn’t going to be 0-0, was it?

“Thankfully, when you don’t play well, with everything you try and input, with your morale, your fitness and your organisation sometimes gets you through games and I thought it did today.

“With another team, heads might have gone down after losing a two-goal lead but full credit to the lads they work tirelessly hard, they take in information and the lads coming in maintain those levels.

“We started the game five yards off the pace but after five minutes we got into it and the team knows they can go to the end. We finish games strongly.

“Oxford were better than us in the middle of the pitch we were better in both boxes.”

On matchwinner McClean, Richardson said: “Teams are well coached now and the recruitment is important – you are relying on the quality of player.

“Moments in the game like that, you expect your big players to come to the fore and James did that today.”

Will Keane headed Wigan ahead after eight minutes at a Max Power corner, and Power made it 2-0 with a drive from the edge of the area.

Ryan Williams immediately pulled a goal back for Oxford, who were without 11 players, four due to Covid-19.

Centre-forward Matty Taylor made amends for shooting against the bar in the first half when it looked easier to score, by netting from Anthony Forde’s cross after 59 minutes to level it at 2-2.

Although his side were left empty-handed in the end, Oxford head coach Karl Robinson was thrilled with Oxford’s display.

He said: “I thought our performance was sensational.

“Their first goal came from a set-play where we should probably have done a bit better, though there was a foul in there.

“But our goals, and our play, was sensational.

“I really feel that if these players really believe in themselves going forward, we’ll be a real good team.

“We had 11/12 players that we didn’t have available today and to put a performance on like we did, I don’t think there were many teams that could say they could do that.”

He added: “James Henry injured his calf in the warm-up. I don’t know how many problems they want to keep chucking at us, but the way we responded was outstanding.

“We never felt sorry for ourselves at any stage today. That was one of the best games I’ve seen at this stadium – the football, the pace.

“Even with all the problems we’ve got, we gave a team who is almost top of the table a better run for their money than most teams have this season.”

More from The Courier