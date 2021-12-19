Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On This Day in 2007 – Brian Ashton handed reprieve as England head coach

By Press Association
December 19 2021, 6.29am
Brian Ashton was reappointed as England head coach following a post-World Cup review (David Davies/PA)
England head coach Brian Ashton was reappointed following an in-depth review into the state of the national team on this day in 2007.

Ashton had been set to lose his job following England’s World Cup final defeat by South Africa but earned a reprieve, with Rob Andrew’s recommendation to keep England’s core World Cup coaching team in place approved by the Rugby Football Union’s management board.

Andrew said: “I’m delighted that Brian and his coaching team will remain with England – and like them, I’m looking forward to what will be a challenging international year in 2008.”

England lost the 2007 World Cup final to hosts South Africa
England lost the 2007 World Cup final to hosts South Africa (John Giles/PA)

Within days of England losing the World Cup final to South Africa, it appeared as if Ashton’s time as head coach was up.

The RFU was not willing to back its man until Andrew, the elite rugby director, had conducted his post-tournament review.

He did not stay in the job much longer, though, and left in April 2008 shortly after England finished second behind Wales in the Six Nations, with former captain Martin Johnson taking charge of the team.

Ashton, now 75, held several low profile coaching roles after his exit but did not work at the top level again.

