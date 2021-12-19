Robinson’s off-spin and a Ferrariversary for Sainz – Sunday’s sporting social By Press Association December 19 2021, 5.59pm Carlos Sainz is celebrating a year with Ferrari (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 19. Cricket Ollie Robinson bowled spin in Adelaide. Rate Ollie Robinson the off-spinner out of 🔟Watch the #Ashes live on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV (in select regions) 📺#AUSvENG | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/f5IDdRLFWS— ICC (@ICC) December 19, 2021 Ricky Ponting was celebrating his birthday. 🎵 Happy birthday, @RickyPonting, happy birthday to you! 🎵 pic.twitter.com/td0nRCng9Z— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 18, 2021 Football Newcastle’s co-owner got behind the club’s anti-racism stance. Stamp it out….there’s no room in football (or life) for this kind of behavior #NUFC #PremierLeague #football https://t.co/inh3wrtvMA— Mehrdad Ghodoussi (@ghodoussi) December 19, 2021 Former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill was blowing out the candles. Happy Birthday @GaryJCahill 💙Get on the size of the big man’s arms 💪🏻I always had to make the arm band bigger every time I passed it to him 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1sjChV8ZbK— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) December 19, 2021 Have a great birthday, @GaryJCahill! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/cth7bLdNn0— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 19, 2021 Happy 24th birthday Fikayo Tomori. 2️⃣4️⃣ today 🎂Have a great birthday, @fikayotomori_! pic.twitter.com/ggkMwbAT82— England (@England) December 19, 2021 The Gunners looked back to a profitable day in Yorkshire. 🎯 The pass🍟 The finish👂 The celebrationPerfection, @GabiMartinelli 😍#LEEARS pic.twitter.com/nrwQCCM7UV— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 19, 2021 Manchester City looked ahead to their game at Newcastle. Throwback to a classic KDB moment! 😅#ManCity pic.twitter.com/215wNXVCTJ— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 19, 2021 The Champions League turned the clock back. 📸 Just over 10 years ago…#UCL pic.twitter.com/QGmUrMcv5z— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 19, 2021 As did Ronaldinho. 🏆 Foi nesse dia de hj que tive a alegria de receber o prêmio de melhor jogador do mundo de 2005!!Lembrança linda da minha carreira… foi um prazer enorme formar ataque com essas feras e grandes amigos 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾Faltou prêmio pra esse trio, será? kkkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/UbtHAtu2gi— Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) December 19, 2021 Boxing YouTuber Jake Paul set out his credentials. I’ve KO’ed everyone I’ve fought. pic.twitter.com/Pz55uCIHc4— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 19, 2021 Formula One Carlos Sainz celebrated his Ferrariversary. A new era began #OnThisDay in 2020 ❤️It’s been a pleasure having you with us @CarlosSainz55 👊#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/WyhN4LlVTK— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 19, 2021 Nico Rosberg embraced the mud. EXTREME E CHAMPIONS 🏆 Celebrating in style with a mud fight!! 😂😂I'm so proud of our @rosbergxracing team to win the first-ever Extreme E Championship 🙌 It's been such an intense season – racing in some of the world's most remote locations…this one is forever! pic.twitter.com/7yhsAwTaJG— Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) December 19, 2021 More from The Courier Verstappen crowned F1 champion, Ginola leaves castle – Sunday’s sporting social There’s only two Ian Wrights – Sunday’s sporting social Jack Grealish shows support for ‘goat’ Dean Smith – Sunday’s sporting social Buttler praised for stunning century in England win – Monday’s sporting social